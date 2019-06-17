Wynne Gets Chance in Affiliated Baseball with Reds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville Otters starting pitcher Randy Wynne had his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds this week.

"We're very happy for Randy getting this opportunity, and it shows that hard work and perseverance does pay off," Otters manager Andy McCauley said.

"It would've been easy for him to give up after four great seasons and not getting the call."

Randy Wynne is from Santee, Calif. and joined the Otters heading into the 2018 season, signing out of the United Shore Professional Baseball League from the Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers.

"It's a dream come true and everything I've wanted since I was five years old," Wynne said. "After four years of professional baseball, I didn't know if the opportunity was ever going to come. To get that recognition now, it's surreal."

In 2018, Wynne went 9-9 with a 3.55 ERA, making 19 starts in 23 total appearances. Wynne had 114 strikeouts in 134.1 innings pitched, which both marks entered the top-10 single-season record books in Otters' franchise history. He also had four complete games.

Up to this point in 2019, Wynne had a 5-2 record with a 3.42 ERA in seven starts. Wynne had posted 47 strikeouts to eight walks in 50 innings pitched.

"I've learned a lot in two seasons with Evansville, learning how to handle your business on and off the field," Wynne said.

"A lot of credit has to go to Randy himself but pitching coach Max Peterson has a knack of getting pitchers to elevate their game to have success in the Frontier League to get picked up," McCauley said.

"Whether it's a new grip, new pitch, pitch selection or just the mentality, Max has been very successful helping young pitchers move on."

Wynne earned the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week on May 13, following his Opening Weekend performance.

In that start, the right-hander had a career-high 13 strikeouts, allowing one unearned run in eight innings off two hits in a win against the Southern Illinois Miners.

Between two starts at the Joliet Slammers and Schaumburg Boomers on June 4 and 9, respectively, Wynne combined to allow one run in 16.1 innings pitched with 10 strikeouts.

Wynne is the third Otters player to be signed to an affiliated organization this season.

A couple weeks ago, starting pitcher Patrick McGuff signed with the Diamondbacks organization after a 5-0 start with a 1.04 ERA and 60 strikeouts.

Utility position player Taylor Lane signed with the Mets organization in May after possessing a .348 batting average to start the season with the Otters.

The Otters have sent 77 players to affiliated organizations out of Evansville.

"Mr. Bussing and the Bussing family have made Evansville a great place to play which translates to getting good players to come and play here, and with a great chance of getting picked up," McCauley said.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

