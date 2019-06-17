Southern Illinois' Bryant Flete And Washington's John Havird Take Up Weekly Awards

June 17, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) News Release





Southern Illinois Miner Bryant Flete and Washington Wild Thing John Havird win Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, as chosen by Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation.

The 26-year-old infielder has been putting up strong numbers all season, and continued raking this week. Flete hit a lofty .619 at the plate, accumulating 13 hits in 21 at bats. He also hit his first home run of the season and added four RBI. To round out the week, Flete finished with a 1.509 OPS and 11.7 runs created, which was five more than any other player this week.

The Miners second baseman is off to a strong start in his first season in the Frontier League, as he leads the league in batting average (.413), is second in hits (38), and third in runs created (21.4). Flete joins the Miners after spending parts of seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox organizations. At age 19, Flete signed with the Cubs out of Cumairebo, Venezuela and ultimately spent six seasons with the organization. He was traded to the White Sox from the Cubs as a part of the Jose Quintana trade in 2017. The 26-year-old spent the 2018 season at both the double-A and triple-A levels with the White Sox.

On Friday, June 14, Wild Things pitcher John Havird helped lead Washington to their first sweep of the season after tossing the team's first complete game shutout on the year. Havird struck out eight while not allowing a walk and holding the Joliet Slammers to six hits in the outing. Havird reached 200 professional strikeouts in his 43rd start, which turned out to be his first career nine-inning shutout.

The Washington ace joins the Wild Things after pitching two seasons with the Traverse City Beach Bums following his time at Ohio State University back in 2017. The Mesa, Arizona native has been a bright spot within the starting rotation for Washington, posting a 3.20 ERA over 45 innings in seven games. Havird eclipsed 100 innings in both seasons spent with the Beach Bums across 36 combined starts.

Pointstreak provides the league with its statistical software and in game scoring applications. They aim to deliver "fast scores and cool stats to players, parents, fans, scouts and media." For more information on Pointstreak products visit them at www.poinstreaksolutions.com or www.pointstreak.com.

The Frontier League is entering its 27th season in 2019 and features ten teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to the Great Lakes. The Frontier League annually advances the most players to MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues, and 37 former Frontier League players have played in the Major Leagues.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.