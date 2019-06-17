Reds Sign Byrd

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The Cincinnati Reds have purchased the contract of River City Rascals starting pitcher Alec Byrd. The left-hander is the third Rascals player to be signed by a Major League organization this season, joining fellow pitchers Jackson Sigman (Milwaukee Brewers) and Dalton Roach (St. Louis Cardinals).

Byrd made six starts for the Rascals in 2019, his first season with the team. The 24-year old was 2-1 with a 4.70 ERA across 30 2/3 innings, striking out 35 hitters while only walking 15. He spent the past two seasons in the Colorado Rockies organization, after being drafted by the team in 2017 out of Florida State.

