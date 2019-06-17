Flete Named Frontier League Player of the Week

Marion, IL - The Southern Illinois Miners announce that shortstop Bryant Flete has been selected as the Frontier League Player of the Week for the week ending on June 16 by Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League.

The Cumairebo, Venezuela native blasted the competition in the Miners' five-game, weather-shortened homestand at Rent One Park this week, batting a remarkable .619 (13-for-21) with his first Miners home run, two doubles, four runs scored, four RBIs and zero strikeouts. Of the five games against the Washington Wild Things and River City Rascals, Flete had three hits in four of them as the Miners won all five contests in Marion.

Flete is just the third Miners player to be named Player of the Week and the first since September of 2016, joining that season's Rookie of the Year Shane Kennedy (who won it twice in 2016) and fellow postseason all-star Michael Earley (2015). He currently sits atop the league with a .413 batting average and .476 on-base percentage in 22 games along with team-best totals of 21 runs scored and 38 total hits.

Having won five games in a row and seven of their last eight overall to move within one game of first place in the West Division, the Miners head upstate to the Chicago area for a six-game road trip beginning tomorrow, June 18, at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, Illinois against the Windy City ThunderBolts. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with Chase Cunningham starting in the series opener opposite former Miners southpaw Chris Washington.

The Southern Illinois Miners are the Frontier League's most-successful franchise since debuting in 2007, winning the 2012 Frontier League Championship as well as division titles in 2010, 2014, 2015 and 2016. They have been awarded the Frontier League Organization of the Year award three times since their inception, and also set a new Frontier League attendance record in their inaugural season. For ticket information, contact the box office at (618) 998-8499. For additional information, visit our website at www.southernillinoisminers.com.

