Crd Put Up Season High 11 Goals In Win Over Zydeco

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons put up a season-high 11 goals to collect the team's 14th consecutive win against the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Columbus broke the game open with six second period goals, taking the game from 2-0 to 8-0 and effectively shutting down any chance of a Zydeco rally.

Eight different River Dragons scored in the game with Josh Pietrantonio (2-1-3), Austin Daae (2-2-4) and Ryan Hunter (2-2-4) each posting a pair of goals to lead the way offensively.

With the River Dragons leading 1-0 late in the first period the game hit a crucial point. Columbus failed to score on a four-minute power play and the Zydeco seemed to gain momentum from the penalty kill. But then Nolan Slachetka's wrist shot was deflected over the shoulder of goaltender Bailey Stephens with under a minute to go in the frame to make it 2-0 and swing the pendulum back towards the River Dragons at the intermission.

Notes:

Justin MacDonald (1-2-3) notched his seventh consecutive multi-point game and ran his league-record scoring streak to 24 games dating back to December 1st. Over that stretch MacDonald has 18 goals and 36 assists for 54 points.

Kyle Moore's scoring streak reached 13 games (11-20-31) with a two assist night.

Austin Daae now has a point in 10 straight games (8-10-18) after his two goal, two assist performance.

Josh Pietrantonio now has points in six consecutive games (4-9-13) after scoring twice and adding two assists.

Nolan Slachetka has points in five straight games (3-4-7) and recorded his second multipoint game of the season.

The 11 goals represents a team season high for the River Dragons.

Columbus has now scored 41 goals in its last five games.

The team's franchise-record win streak has now reached 14 games.

The River Dragons remain undefeated in regulation at home at 17-0-1.

The same two teams are back at it tomorrow night at 7:05 pm to round out the River Dragons' current eight-game homestand. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

