Michigan Warriors vs Red Wings Alumni March 9th

Big Boy Arena and the Rockers welcome Michigan Warriors as they take on the Detroit Red Wings Alumni on Saturday March 9th at 2 P.M.

The Michigan Warriors Hockey Program (MWHP) founded in 2014 is a nonprofit organization designed to provide disabled veterans the chance to live a healthy and active lifestyle through the sport of hockey. MWHP strives to give veterans an outlet or distraction from the disabilities or injuries that they may be dealing with since coming home.

Following the game, the Rockers take on the Watertown Wolves at 6 P.M.

Sponsored and presented by Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers, a Silverado ZR2 will be on display during all three Rockers games over the weekend and during the MWHP game on Saturday.

To join the Michigan Warriors and Rockers as they lace up against their respective teams, tickets cost $18 for the double header game.

Purchase tickets in the link below or contact Connor Jakacki at 313-944-0625.

https://www.etix.com/ticket/c/CD195D7F860095AA3A4B6281942FDCB6/michigan-warriors-vs-red-wings-alumni-motor-city-rockers-vs-watertown-wolves-march-9th

