River Sharks Take Bite out of Bobcats, 3-2

February 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Elmira River Sharks News Release







Elmira and Blue Ridge both had Wednesday night games and both tasted defeat against Binghamton and Carolina respectively. Both teams also had winning streaks broken in the previous weekend as both looked for redemption on Friday night.

After a quiet first period that saw multiple penalties the second kicked off in much the same way, a Blue Ridge goal was overturned for goaltender interference, but after Josh Newberg took a hooking minor it was Kyle Powell who finally broke the scoreless drought as he took a bad angle shot and off Connor Green's pads was able to get the puck to cross the line for the 1-0 lead. 54 seconds later Assistant Coach MJ Maerkl went to school on Powell's goal and snuck to an almost identical spot and scored a very similar goal to give Elmira the 2-0 lead. A late Daniel Martin goal after a turnover brought the Bobcats back to within one, 2-1.

After an early tripping minor on Rasmus Asp, Blue Ridge got the game tied up on a Zach Tatrn shot to tie the game up at 2-2. The Bobcats got a little too excited and ended up with too many men on the ice and then while the River Sharks were on the power play Josh Newberg upended Steven Klinck to give Elmira a 5 on 3 opportunity. Klinck who drew the penalty drew the attention of the Blue Ridge defense and tossed a perfect pass to Davide Gaeta for a forehand backhand deke to and roofed it over the netminder for a 3-2 lead for Elmira that held up through the end of the game.

Sammy Bernard stopped 34 of 36 for his 9th win of the season.

Elmira and the Bobcats conclude the season series tomorrow night at 6:07 pm here at the First Arena. Get your tickets on ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK! #FeartheFin

