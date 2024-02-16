Rockers Take Down Shorthanded Prowlers

The Motor City Rockers snapped the Port Huron Prowlers' three-game win streak with a 5-1 victory at McMorran Place on Feb. 16. The Rockers picked up their seventh win in 12 tries against the Prowlers this season.

"Too many mistakes to win, plain and simple," said Prowlers assistant coach Chris Paulin. "[Mitch] Jones, [Liam] Freeborn and [Tucker] Tynan being out hurts. I think we had a lineup capable of winning but we made too many mistakes."

The first period was scoreless thanks to some brilliant saves from both Ian Wallace and Trevor Babin but in the second, Tristan Wells fired a shot past Wallace on the blocker side to open the scoring.

Eight minutes later, Jameson Milam came down and, from nearly the same spot in the right-wing circle as Wells, beat Wallace to the blocker side to make it 2-0. Scott Coash came in on a similar play less than two minutes later and made a move in tight, roofing a shot that made it 3-0 after 40 minutes.

In the third, Josh Colten found the top corner after a cross-ice pass from Coash and Milam got his second of the night, tapping in a back-door feed from Danny Vanderwiel. Austin Fetterly spoiled Babin's shutout by re-directing a pass from Tristan Simm.

Wallace ended up with 24 saves while Paul Arnott picked up an assist on Fetterly's goal.

Milam was the first star and led all scorers with two goals and an assist while Coash, the third star, had a tally and a helper. Babin was the second star after a 33-save effort.

The Prowlers and Rockers are back at it on Saturday, Feb. 17, this time in Fraser.

"I think we all need to self-reflect," Paulin said. "It's not about positives or negatives right now, it's about digesting what just happened, making the appropriate fixes to our game and coming back stronger tomorrow."

