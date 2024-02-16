Bobcats Bolster Blue Line with Two New Additions

ELMIRA, NY - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announced the signings of two fresh faces to the defensive unit. Nate O'Brien and Zach Huggins have each been signed to standard player contracts ahead of this weekend's series against the Elmira River Sharks.

Additionally, Alex Basey has been released on waivers and Hunter Hall has returned from loan to active status. Devin Warfield was also released.

O'Brien, a 29 year old native of Londonderry, New Hampshire, brings a successful pedigree to the Blue Ridge blue line. The 5'11", 174lb hybrid spent two seasons with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the SPHL, racking up 19 points (4 goals, 15 assists) in 77 career games (including playoffs).

O'Brien also was a teammate of Bobcats head coach Vojtech Zemlicka on the 2021 Columbus River Dragons squad that won that season's FPHL championship, the Ignite Cup. In 24 games that season, O'Brien notched 18 points (6 goals, 12 assists).

Huggins also brings size and a strong resume to the Bobcats back end. The 27 year old native of Gloucester Point, Virginia, about 4 and a half hours from Wytheville, played two seasons of NCAA Division III at Finlandia University and spent his last year of collegiate hockey as an assistant captain at Northern Illinois University. As a Huskie, he notched 10 points (3 goals, 7 assists) in 29 games before turning pro.

The 6'0", 181lb defenseman has played in eight FPHL games so far in his professional career with the Watertown Wolves and Motor City Rockers, and is looking for his first pro point.

Both men are expected to make their Bobcats debuts tonight for the first ever meeting between Blue Ridge and the Elmira River Sharks from First Arena in Elmira, NY.

