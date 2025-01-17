Courage Sign Free Agent Forward Hannah Betfort

January 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have signed forward Hannah Betfort to a two-year contract through the 2026 NWSL season, plus a mutual option for 2027, as announced by the club on Friday. The Wake Forest alum and Charleston, South Carolina native played for the Utah Royals in 2024.

Betfort was drafted 37th overall by the Portland Thorns in the 2021 NWSL Draft and spent her first three professional seasons in Rose City before a trade to Utah ahead of the 2024 NWSL Expansion Draft.

Betfort played both as a forward and defender at Wake Forest but has stuck as an attacking player in the NWSL. Across 2,292 minutes in the regular season, Betfort has five goals and 18 chances created. The 2024 season was Betfort's most impactful with two goals, 14 chances created, and 81% passing accuracy across 1,674 minutes, all of which either tied or set new career highs.

She returns to the East Coast to build upon an impressive 2024.

"I am so excited to finally return home to the Carolinas for the opportunity to wear this crest and play for this club. Let's get to work!" said Betfort.

"Signing Hannah is great for us. She adds a different dynamic to our front line that maybe we haven't had. She gives us flexibility and can threaten back lines with her movements, provide energy in our press, and give opposition something different to think about. I know how excited she is to be here, and we share that sentiment equally. We look forward to welcoming Hannah here soon," said Courage Head Coach Sean Nahas.

Betfort was a two-time team captain for Wake Forest, earning All-ACC Third Team honors in 2020. She started her collegiate career as a walk-on for the Demon Deacons. She made an immediate impact with five goals and one assist in her freshman season before moving to defense as a sophomore, where she would contribute another goal and seven assists across her final three seasons in Winston-Salem.

Betfort will join the team at the start of preseason training camp next week in Cary, North Carolina.

