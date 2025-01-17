Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Partner with YMCA of Central Florida to Launch Lions Pride Jr. Youth Soccer Program

January 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Following the most successful season in Club history, Orlando City SC and the Orlando Pride are partnering with the YMCA of Central Florida to extend the impact and influence of soccer at the youth level. The Lions Pride Jr. soccer program aims to share the joy of the game with participants, while developing their skills and promoting healthy sportsmanship, and is available to players ages 3-14. The program will kick off at all Central Florida YMCA locations that host youth soccer starting in February 2025.

All Lions Pride Jr. participants will receive reversible jerseys for their matches. One side features the crest of Major League Soccer's Orlando City, while the other displays the badge of the Orlando Pride, the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Champions, with both sides including Orlando Health, a partner of both soccer clubs and YMCA of Central Florida. Additionally, all participants in the program will receive a complimentary ticket to both a 2025 City and 2025 Pride match at Inter&Co Stadium.

"We're very excited to launch this collaboration with the YMCA of Central Florida and to share the excitement of Orlando City and Orlando Pride soccer with youth players across greater Orlando," said Club President of Business Operations, Jarrod Dillon. "The Lions Pride Jr. program will be a great addition to the YMCA's youth sport offerings, and we're equally excited to celebrate all of the athletes at Inter&Co Stadium during matches in the upcoming 2025 City and Pride seasons!"

The program will also include onsite activations over the upcoming season, with player appearances at YMCA locations and multiple group nights at select City and Pride matches, with players & YMCA members receiving discounted tickets, on-field experiences and in-game recognitions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride to bring the new Lions Pride Jr. program to our communities through the Y," said Kevin Bolding, YMCA of Central Florida president and CEO, "Programs like these aim to do more than just develop kids' technical skills; they foster healthy habits, create an environment where friendships and character can flourish, and instill the importance of teamwork."

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.