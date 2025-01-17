Racing Signs Youth International Forward Weber to First Pro Deal

January 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Racing Louisville FC signed two-year deal with former University of Nebraska standout and youth international Sarah Weber, the club announced Friday.

A dynamic forward who was a three-time All-Big Ten Conference first team selection, Weber finished her collegiate career with 43 goals and 16 assists, cementing a starting spot as a freshman and ultimately playing in 78 games over four years. She has played as a left winger or center forward.

"I am beyond excited to be joining Racing Louisville FC this upcoming season and take the next step in my career," Weber said. "Playing at this level has always been a dream of mine, and I'm ready to embrace the different challenges and growth opportunities that will come with it. With the knowledge and passion of the coaching staff, along with the incredible facilities, I know this is a perfect environment to develop as a player and have real success. I can't wait to get started!"

"Sarah has been a dynamic attacker through her college years, playing at a high level and scoring and creating at an impressive rate," said Racing coach Bev Yanez. "We're very excited to have her at Racing and be a part of her development as she starts her professional career in the NWSL."

Weber, 21, comes to Racing with U.S. Youth National Team experience to pair with her collegiate success. She represented her country at the 2023 Portland Thorns Preseason Tournament, scoring against the hosts and starting against Racing in the friendly cup.

A Gretna, Nebraska, native, Weber helped her home state school win the regular season Big Ten title and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years with its 2023 appearance, leading the Cornhuskers to the Elite Eight. It was longest tournament run for Nebraska since 1999.

Weber is seventh all-time in career goals for Nebraska while also claiming third in shots (337) and sixth in shots on goal (132). She ranked among the highest-scoring Division I players in the country over the past four years, highlighted by her 16 goals in 2023.

The incoming rookie joins a talented Racing attacking corps that also features fellow former Big Ten stars Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears, two Ohio State grads.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from January 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.