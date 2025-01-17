Angel City Football Club and Veteran Forward Christen Press Agree to One-Year Deal

January 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Angel City FC forward Christen Press

LOS ANGELES - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced that veteran forward Christen Press has agreed to a new one-year contract with the club through 2025. Press, ACFC's first-ever player signing, remarkably returned to the active roster on July 31, 2024, 781 days after tearing her right anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"LA, it was always you. This city's strength and resilience inspires me, and I could not be more proud to represent LA- my home city- when I step out onto the pitch this season," stated Press. "To this community of fans, your love and support has gotten me through a lot- we've been through a lot together- and I could not be more excited to journey with you for another season! LFG!"

"We are excited that Christen is back home with Angel City for another year," said ACFC Sporting Director Mark Parsons. "She has a key role to play on and off the pitch with her being fully integrated into the team environment from day one of preseason. Her determination to return to the pitch after two years away is incredible and we look forward to seeing the positive impact she can make in the season ahead."

Since the club's inaugural season, Press has earned five goals and one assist in 24 NWSL match appearances in all competitions while tallying 1,318 minutes on the pitch. She most recently scored in her 100th career NWSL regular season match appearance against the North Carolina Courage on October 12, 2024, in the 97th minute, making her the 10th NWSL player to score a goal in their 100th regular season game.

Tied for eighth on the NWSL all-time scoring list, Press has appeared in 112 career NWSL match appearances in all competitions, earning 51 goals and 11 assists in 9,109 minutes on the pitch. She has also performed phenomenally on the international stage, tallying 64 goals and 43 assists in 155 caps for the United States Women's National Team (USWNT). She is a two-time World Cup winner (2015, 2019) and an Olympic bronze medalist (2020).

Press, a native of Los Angeles, grew up playing soccer in Palos Verdes, where she was a two-time captain and a four-year starter at Chadwick High School, graduating in 2007. She led the team to two CIF Southern Section Division IV titles before committing to play at Stanford University. At Stanford, Press double majored in communications and psychology while simultaneously breaking three career records- points (183), assists (41), and shots (500)- from 2007-2010.

