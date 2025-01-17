Orlando Pride Receives $50,000 in Allocation Money from Washington Spirit
January 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has acquired $50,000 in Allocation Money from the Washington Spirit, it was announced today. In exchange, the Pride have sent a 2025 international roster spot to the Spirit.
The two sides will kick off the 2025 NWSL season when they square off in the Challenge Cup Final at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, March 7. The match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.
TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride acquires $50,000 in Allocation Money from Washington Spirit in exchange for a 2025 international roster spot.
