Orlando Pride Receives $50,000 in Allocation Money from Washington Spirit

January 17, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride has acquired $50,000 in Allocation Money from the Washington Spirit, it was announced today. In exchange, the Pride have sent a 2025 international roster spot to the Spirit.

The two sides will kick off the 2025 NWSL season when they square off in the Challenge Cup Final at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, March 7. The match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride acquires $50,000 in Allocation Money from Washington Spirit in exchange for a 2025 international roster spot.

