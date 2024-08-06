Council Retires

August 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced American offensive lineman Brandon Council has retired.

Council initially signed with the Roughriders in May of 2023 and played in 13 games for the Club.

We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.