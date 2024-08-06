Council Retires
August 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced American offensive lineman Brandon Council has retired.
Council initially signed with the Roughriders in May of 2023 and played in 13 games for the Club.
We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.
