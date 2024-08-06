Lions Extend Training Camp Stay in Canada's Tournament Capital

August 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are thrilled to announce a multi-year extension with the City of Kamloops that keeps us in the Tournament Capital of Canada for Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort. The deal runs for two years with an option for the 2027 season.

Our entire organization is honoured to be heading back to Kamloops for a 15th straight training camp and beyond, said co-general manager and director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

Hillside Stadium provides us with the best amenities and prettiest backdrop in all of three down football and the experience is also enhanced by the outstanding people welcoming us with exceptional hospitality every May.

The City of Kamloops is thrilled to have the BC Lions' training camp return to Hillside Stadium. Not only does this partnership speak to the calibre of our facilities, amenities, and staff, but gives our city the opportunity to connect with BC's premiere football club through programs, engagement events, and the ever-popular FanFest, said Dušan Magdolen, the City's cultural services and events manager.

The three-week extravaganza will once again feature FanFest presented by BCLC, a major staple on the club's pre-season event calendar. The 2024 version began a new and exciting street festival set up in downtown Kamloops allowing our fans to enjoy a fun evening outside after taking in the team's first full scrimmage at Hillside Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from August 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.