Alouettes Partner with Purolator for the Return of the Tackle Hunger

August 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes are calling on the generosity of their fans on Saturday, August 10, as part of the 20th edition of Purolator's Tackle Hunger program.

The Alouettes will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m., and we encourage fans to bring non-perishable food items, and make cash or credit card donations for people in need in our community.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., containers will be available at each entrance of the stadium. Moisson Montréal and Purolator's generous volunteers will help collect donations. Healthy staples such as canned fish, lentils, rice and chickpeas are welcomed items.

To thank fans for their generosity, they will also have the opportunity to have their picture taken with the Grey Cup at the Purolator booth located at the East entrance of the stadium (entrance 3).

The Alouettes and Purolator have been partnering for 20 years, and together they've donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to local food banks.

Donations collected during the event will support Moisson Montreal, a non-profit organization that distributes 17 million kilograms of food per year to more than 300 community organizations on the island of Montreal. For every dollar donated, the organization is able to redistribute more than $15 worth of food.

Moisson Montreal is currently receiving more than 900,000 requests for food aid each month through the organization's network - an increase of nearly 185,000 monthly users since 2021. During this time, food prices have soared by 18%.

"This cause is very dear to my heart. When I was younger, my family and I received help from food banks," says Geoffrey Cantin-Arku, linebacker for the Montreal Alouettes. "It's my turn to help, and I hope that people will be generous to this good cause."

People who are unable to attend the game can donate to Moisson Montreal by visiting purolatortacklehunger.com.

