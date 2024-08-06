Quarterback Dominique Davis Back in the Nest

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday that the club has signed American quarterback Dominique Davis to a one-year deal.

Davis (6'4", 215 lbs.) will be in his ninth season in the CFL. He played for the Alouettes in 2022. In 82 games in the CFL, he completed 344 of his 549 passes for 3,967 yards and 14 touchdowns. Davis started his career in Winnipeg (2015-17) and then transferred to Ottawa (2018-21) before playing for Montreal and BC in 2023.

The 35-year-old Lakeland, FL native, played college for the East Carolina University Pirates.

"I have always admired the attitude of this veteran who leads by example in the locker room and on the field, said Alouettes General Manager Danny Maciocia. "His energy is contagious, he knows our team and the CFL well, and his acquisition adds depth to our roster."

The Alouettes also announce that Caled Evans' season is over due to a knee injury suffered in Hamilton.

