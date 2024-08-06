Marken Makes Mark in Stamps' Week 9 Win

Calgary Stampeders receiver Marken Michel has been recognized for his contributions to the Red and White's 27-23 victory over the Toronto Argonauts with a place on the Canadian Football League's Pro Football Focus Week 9 Honour Roll.

Michel caught all four of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown to help spark Calgary's comeback from a 23-6 deficit after three quarters. Three of Michel's grabs - including a 15-yard major - came in the pivotal final quarter and his receiving yardage included 27 yards after the catch.

For the season, the five-year veteran leads the Stampeders with 377 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

