Marken Makes Mark in Stamps' Week 9 Win
August 6, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
Calgary Stampeders receiver Marken Michel has been recognized for his contributions to the Red and White's 27-23 victory over the Toronto Argonauts with a place on the Canadian Football League's Pro Football Focus Week 9 Honour Roll.
Michel caught all four of his targets for 59 yards and a touchdown to help spark Calgary's comeback from a 23-6 deficit after three quarters. Three of Michel's grabs - including a 15-yard major - came in the pivotal final quarter and his receiving yardage included 27 yards after the catch.
For the season, the five-year veteran leads the Stampeders with 377 receiving yards and four touchdowns.
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 6, 2024
- Alouettes Partner with Purolator for the Return of the Tackle Hunger - Montreal Alouettes
- Marken Makes Mark in Stamps' Week 9 Win - Calgary Stampeders
- CFL Honour Roll: Week 9 - Metchie Earns Player of the Week - CFL
- Lions Extend Training Camp Stay in Canada's Tournament Capital - B.C. Lions
- Council Retires - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Quarterback Dominique Davis Back in the Nest - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.