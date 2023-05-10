Cossa Sets New Personal Best in 43-Save Game Three Win

TOLEDO, OH - In the 2-1 win that secured the 3-0 series lead over Cincinnati, Sebastian Cossa delivered an outstanding 43-save performance in the Toledo net, setting a new personal record.

What Happened:

After taking a 2-0 series lead on the road last weekend, the Walleye returned to the Huntington Center for an exciting game three in front of another sellout crowd. Each team picked up a penalty in the opening period, a tripping minor to Cincinnati at 8:17 and interference to Toledo at 18:53. After 20 minutes of play, the Walleye held the 11-10 edge in shots.

Cincinnati dominated the opening half of period two, outshooting Toledo by a count of 14-4. Two of Cincinnati's shots came on a power play following a Toledo penalty at the 7:16 mark, but Sebastian Cossa made save after save in the Walleye net to keep the game scoreless. Midway through the 11th minute, TJ Hensick found Drew Worrad in the slot for a one-timer past Cincinnati netminder Mark Sinclair. Defenseman Charlie Curti picked up his first of two assists on the opening Walleye goal. Five minutes later, Trenton Bliss headed to the Toledo box for tripping, but the penalty was successfully killed off. With 12 seconds remaining in the middle period, TJ Hensick tipped Charlie Curti's blue-line shot past Sinclair for the two-goal lead. Kirill Tyutyayev grabbed the second assist on what ended up being the game-winner. Cincinnati nearly tripled Toledo's eight shots in period two with 23, but a stellar goaltending performance from Cossa and two Walleye goals kept the Fish alive heading into the third.

Under five minutes into period three, Adam Berg cracked Sebastian Cossa to get the Cyclones on the board. Following a hit from behind that sent Toledo forward Thomas Ebbing to ice level, Andrew Sturtz and Cincinnati's Zach Berzolla got tangled up. With matching roughing minors and the addition of a boarding penalty to Berzolla, Toledo proceeded with a 4-on-3 man advantage. Another Cyclones penalty just over a minute later made it 5-on-3 in favor of the Walleye, but the two-man advantage was shortlived as a tripping penalty went to Gordie Green after 15 seconds. With three minutes left in regulation, Cincinnati's Andrew Nielsen picked up a high-sticking minor. Although the Cyclones came away with the penalty kill, Toledo clung to their lead until the end, taking a 3-0 series lead.

Speed Stats:

With a standing-room-only crowd of 7,612 - 18th consecutive sellout

Saving 43 of 44 Cincinnati shots, rookie netminder Sebastian Cossa set a new career record; his previous high was a 40-save game at home against Greenville on March 26. With the win, Cossa remains undefeated in the postseason with a perfect 4-0-0 record.

TJ Hensick has picked up three points (2G, 1A) in his last two games, two of them coming tonight in the form of a goal and an assist.

Drew Worrad has notched four points (2G, 2A) in his last two games.

Kirill Tyutyayev extended his point streak to five games with an assist tonight. The forward has totaled eight points (2G, 6A) in those five games and continues to lead the team in postseason assists with eight.

Defenseman Charlie Curti picked up his fifth and sixth assists of the postseason tonight.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - S. Cossa (43 SVS)

2) TOL - T. Hensick (1G, 1A)

3) TOL - D. Worrad (1G)

Up Next:

The Walleye and Cyclones will be back at the Huntington Center on Friday for game four at 7:15 p.m.

