ECHL Transactions - May 10
May 10, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, May 10, 2023:
Cincinnati:
Add Lincoln Griffin, F activated from reserve
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Matt Register, D activated from reserve
Delete Dawson Barteaux, D recalled to Texas by Dallas
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
