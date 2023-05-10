Fuel Head Coach Signs Two-Year Contract Extension

INDIANAPOLIS- The Indy Fuel announced today that Head Coach Duncan Dalmao has signed a two-year contract extension. Prior to the 2022-23 season, Dalmao officially became the 4th head coach in franchise history.

Dalmao, 44, became the Fuel's interim head coach at the end of the 2021-22 season and signed on officially as head coach prior to last year. Under Dalmao (more affectionately known as "Duncs"), the Fuel had their franchise best season with a record 43 wins and a playoff berth.

In addition to those stats, the Fuel broke their franchise attendance record twice, reached a franchise record for goals scored with 244 and a franchise record of 23 road wins.

Dalmao on his extension with the Indy Fuel:

"It's an honour to re-sign with a first class organization, whose fan base is second to none in this league. As a coach you can only ask for two things - support from your ownership and front office, and a city whose fans support their team unconditionally. Indy checks both of those boxes and then some! We look forward to building on last season's success!"

Prior to his time with the Fuel, the native of Toronto, Ontario served as assistant coach of the Brampton Beast for two seasons. Dalmao served as the associate coach of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens U16 team before that.

Dalmao played 11 professional seasons between North America and Europe before his coaching career began. After playing three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, Dalmao played in 391 ECHL games tallying 49 goals and 152 assists with the Birmingham Bulls, Pee Dee Pride Roanoake Express, and Greenville Grrrowl while earning the 2001 ECHL Defenseman of the Year award.

