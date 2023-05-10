Offense Explodes for Steelheads in 6-2 Victory Over Americans

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads defeated the Allen Americans by a final score of 6-2 Wednesday night in front of a sellout 5,015 fans at the Idaho Central Arena to grab a 2-0 series led in the Mountain Division Finals. Idaho will take on Allen Saturday night for Game Three at 7:10 p.m.

Zane Franklin (2nd) scored the only goal of the first period with a deflection in front of the net. Shots were 20-4 Idaho after the first 20 minutes of play with Idaho leading it 1-0.

Midway through the middle frame Wade Murphy (4th) deflected the puck into the net on the power-play after an initial point shot from Matt Register. 3:34 later Ryan Dmowski (2nd) struck on another deflection toward the net to make it 3-0 Steelheads. Idaho took the 3-0 lead into the dressing room after 40 minutes of play and outshot the Americans 17-10 in the stanza.

Just 1:49 into the final period Ryan Dmowski (3rd) scored his second of the game increasing the lead to 4-0 with a shot from the left circle going through wickets of Chase Perry who came in relief for Kevin Mandolese. Midway through the frame Colby McAuley (2nd) got the Americans on the board after a face-off win and a low wrist shot beat Scheel low glove side. Just 62 seconds later Jack Becker (3rd) gave Idaho back a four-goal lead. Late in the game Idaho went on a five on three power-play and Owen Headrick (1st) stepped into a wrist shot beating Perry over the glove. Jack Combs (4th) tacked on a power-play goal for Allen at 18:33 but the Steelheads came out victorious 6-2.

Adam Scheel made 21 saves on 23 shots in net for the win while Kevin Mandolese made 34 saves on 37 shots in forty minutes of play. Chase Perry relief Mandolese at the start of the third period and made nine saves on 12 shots.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Wade Murphy (IDH)

2) Casey Johnson (IDH)

3) Adam Scheel (IDH)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 2-for-6 on the power-play while Allen was 1-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Allen 56-23.

- Zach Walker (DNP), Justin Misiak (DNP), and Demetrios Koumontzis (DNP) did not play for Idaho.

- Casey Johnson recorded three assists and has seven helpers in his last three games with a +8 rating.

- Wade Murphy (1-2-3), Ryan Dmowski (2-0-2), and Matt Register (0-2-2) all had multi-point games.

- Jack Becker scored for his third straight game.

- Idaho was held to just two goals in the first two games of playoffs but over their last six they have scored 26.

- Owen Headrick led all skaters with seven shots on net.

