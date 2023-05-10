Johnson and Josling Lift Blades to 3-0 Series Lead

ESTERO, Fla. - Cam Johnson posted his seventh career ECHL postseason shutout and Sean Josling's league-leading seventh goal of the postseason snapped a scoreless tie early in the second period as the Florida Everblades claimed a 2-0 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in Game Three of the best-of-seven South Division Finals Wednesday Night at Hertz Arena. The victory gave the Florida a 3-0 series lead and the Blades have an opportunity to wrap up the series Friday night on home ice.

With his second shutout of the series, Johnson now leads the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs with three shutouts. The victory was the Blades' ninth straight playoff win over Jacksonville.

The rivals battled through a scoreless first period, with Johnson making 12 saves in a busy opening 20 minutes.

It took just over six and a half minutes into the second period, but the Everblades struck first for the eighth time in nine games this postseason. Josling blasted home the game's first goal just 24 seconds into the Blades' first power play of the second period. Ben Masella and Joe Pendenza picked up the assists, For Pendenza, the helper extended his point streak to five games and gave him 12 points in the playoffs, tied for the league's top spot.

Tyler Irvine added an insurance goal at the 12:20 mark to double the Blades' second-period lead to 2-0. The goal was Irvine's third marker of the postseason, as Cole Moberg and Levko Koper earned the assists. Johnson registered another 10 saves in the middle frame, running his string of double-digit saves to five periods.

The 2-0 lead would hold up through the final period, as the Everblades limited the Icemen to just four shots on goal over the final 20 minutes.

With 26 saves, Johnson improved to 7-2 in the playoffs. Jacksonville's Charles Williams made 20 saves in his first action of the series and fell to 2-3 this postseason. The Icemen outshot the Everblades 26-22 in the contest.

