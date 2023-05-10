Cyclones Down 3-0 in Series Against Toledo

Toledo, OH- Adam Berg scored the lone Cyclones' goal Wednesday night, but Cincinnati was unable to overcome a multi-goal deficit, dropping a 2-1 final in game three against the Toledo Walleye in the Central Division Finals.

Cincinnati has now been pushed to the brink, trailing Toledo 3-0 in their best-of-seven series.

Mark Sinclair and Sebastian Cossa played fantastic throughout the night, combining for 72 saves. Cossa faced the bulk of shots as the 'Clones outshot the fish, 44-31, including a 23-8 margin in the second, despite allowing two goals in the middle period.

Drew Worrad opened the scoring 11:35 into the second period after veteran TJ Hensick found him parked in the low slot, where Worrad was uncontested and fired a wrist shot by Sinclair to make it 1-0. The Cyclones suffocated the Walleye for large stretches in the second, but came up empty handed. Hensick added to the sting with a goal that made it 2-0 with only 12.1 seconds remaining. The puck was shot by Charlie Curti through traffic and found its way off Hensick and by Sinclair.

Berg capitalized on a Walleye turnover in their defensive zone 4:45 into the third. Thomas Ebbing and Brett McKenzie got crossed up in the slot while attempting to leave the zone, allowing Berg to snatch the puck and peel left where he found an open pocket between Cossa's blocker and the post to wedge the puck through, making it 2-1.

Sinclair finished the night with 29 saves, completing his first full postseason start as a pro.

Game four comes Friday night in Toledo. Cincinnati is in a must win situation, as their season would end with a loss.

