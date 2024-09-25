Connecticut Sun's Dijonai Carrington Named 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player
September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun News Release
NEW YORK - Connecticut Sun guard-forward DiJonai Carrington has been named the 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player, the WNBA announced today.
Carrington received 28 of 67 votes from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby finished in second place with 18 votes, Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton came in third with 15 votes and Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter was fourth with three votes. Seattle Storm forward Jordan Horston, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu and Lynx forward Alanna Smith each received one vote.
The 5-11 Carrington, selected by the Sun with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm, averaged career highs of 12.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.56 steals this season, up from 8.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.63 steals in 2023. In addition, she recorded a career-high 25 games with 10 or more points.
Carrington paced all WNBA players in games with at least five steals (three) and ranked ninth in steals per game. Behind her strong defensive play, the Sun led the league in fewest points allowed (73.6 points per game) and defensive rating (94.1). In addition, Connecticut ranked third in steals per game (8.2).
In her fourth WNBA season, Carrington started all 39 games in which she played. She helped Connecticut post a 28-12 record - the most wins in franchise history - and earn the No. 3 seed in the WNBA Playoffs presented by Google. The Sun, which leads the sixth-seeded Indiana Fever 1-0 in the first round, will host Game 2 tonight (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
Carrington is the fifth player to win the Kia WNBA Most Improved Player Award with the Sun, joining Brionna Jones (2021), Jonquel Jones (2017), Kelsey Bone (2015) and Wendy Palmer (co-winner in 2024 with Indiana's Kelly Miller).
In honor of being named the Kia WNBA Most Improved Player, Carrington will receive $5,150 and a trophy designed to commemorate the achievement.
Below are the voting results for the 2024 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player Award and a list of past recipients.
2024 KIA WNBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER VOTING RESULTS
Player Team Votes
DiJonai Carrington Connecticut Sun 28
Dearica Hamby Los Angeles Sparks 18
Bridget Carleton Minnesota Lynx 15
Chennedy Carter Chicago Sky 3
Jordan Horston Seattle Storm 1
Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty 1
Alanna Smith Minnesota Lynx 1
KIA WNBA MOST IMPROVED PLAYER AWARD WINNERS
2000 - Tari Phillips, New York
2001 - Janeth Arcain, Houston
2002 - Coco Miller, Washington
2003 - Michelle Snow, Houston
2004 - Kelly Miller/Wendy Palmer, IND/CON
2005 - Nicole Powell, Sacramento
2006 - Erin Perperoglou, Sacramento
2007 - Janel McCarville, New York
2008 - Ebony Hoffman, Indiana
2009 - Crystal Langhorne, Washington
2010 - Leilani Mitchell, New York
2011 - Kia Vaughn, New York
2012 - Kristi Toliver, Los Angeles
2013 - Shavonte Zellous, Indiana
2014 - Skylar Diggins-Smith, Tulsa
2015 - Kelsey Bone, Connecticut
2016 - Elizabeth Williams, Atlanta
2017 - Jonquel Jones, Connecticut
2018 - Natasha Howard, Seattle
2019 - Leilani Mitchell, Phoenix
2020 - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Atlanta
2021 - Brionna Jones, Connecticut
2022 - Jackie Young, Las Vegas
2023 - Satou Sabally, Dallas
2024 - DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut
