Liberty Rallies to Dispatch Atlanta in Sweep

September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Tuesday, the New York Liberty (2-0) came back from a double-digit deficit to defeat the Atlanta Dream (0-2), 83-69, to advance to the 2024 WNBA Semifinals.

New York trailed by double figures before pulling away in the second half for the Liberty's second comeback from a double-digit deficit against Atlanta this season.

New York outscored Atlanta 46-42 on points in the paint and accumulated 11 offensive rebounds in the victory.

The Liberty recorded at least 15 assists for the 126th consecutive game, including both regular season and postseason games, which is the longest such streak in WNBA history by more than 50 games.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, September 29 at Barclays Center (Time TBD).

KEY RUNS

Q1: Atlanta went on a 16-6 run from the 9:17 mark of the first to the 5:17 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: New York went on a 20-6 run from the 9:23 mark of the second to the 5:07 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: New York went on a 16-4 run from the 6:26 mark of the third to the 1:52 mark of the third quarter.

Q4: New York went on an 8-0 run from the 4:30 mark of the fourth to the 3:37 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty offense with 36 points, nine assists, and a postseason career-high three steals. Sabrina's 36 points tied Cappie Pondexter for the highest-scoring playoff game in Liberty franchise history. Ionescu made five three-pointers to extend her streak of playoff games with at least one made three-pointer to 16, passing Crystal Robinson for the longest such streak in Liberty postseason history. Sabrina, who was named to the AP All-WNBA Second Team earlier this week, also moved into second in Liberty franchise history for postseason three-pointers made with the 40th of her career.

Jonquel Jones finished with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds on 67% (8-12) shooting from the field to go along with three assists, two steals, and a block against Atlanta. Jones tied Tari Phillips for the most postseason offensive rebounds in Liberty franchise history with 47, and she also passed Cheryl Ford (372) for ninth on the WNBA's all-time postseason rebounding list.

Leonie Fiebich, who was named to the AP All-Rookie Team earlier this week, scored nine points on 75% (3-4) shooting from the field and 67% (2-3) shooting from deep. Fiebich converted 83% (10-12) of her field-goal attempts to become the first rookie in WNBA history to shoot better than 70% from the field over a two-game span in the postseason (min. seven total three-point attempts) in WNBA history. After tying for a game-high plus-minus of +25 on Sunday, Leonie recorded a game-high +18 plus-minus to become the third rookie in WNBA history to record a combined plus-minus of +40 or better over a two-game postseason span, joining Lindsey Whalen and Maya Moore.

Breanna Stewart finished with 13 points and six rebounds to go along with two assists. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for September, who was also named to the AP All-WNBA First Team earlier this week, tied Lisa Leslie for the longest streak of consecutive double-digit scoring performances in WNBA postseason history with her 34th consecutive playoff game with at least 10 points.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton scored five points with five assists and a steal against her former team. Laney-Hamilton recorded a combined 10 assists over her last two postseason games to set her new career high for assists over a two-game span.

LIBERTY 91 | DREAM 82

NEW YORK WINS SERIES 2-0

September 24, 2024

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

DREAM 28 20 16 18 82

LIBERTY 19 24 22 26 91

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA

POINTS Ionescu (36) Gray (26)

REBOUNDS Jones (13) Hillmon (10)

ASSISTS Ionescu (9) Canada (11)

