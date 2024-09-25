Clark, Boston Give Fever Fans Plenty of Reasons for Optimism for Future

September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever concluded a historic 25th season for the franchise on Wednesday as they fell to the Connecticut Sun, 87-81. Despite the loss, Indiana's body of work this season left Fever fans, players, and coaches with plenty to reflect upon proudly. Specifically the young duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, who combined to score 41 points in the effort in Game 2 against Connecticut.

The transcendent Caitlin Clark led the Fever in scoring as she dropped 25 points in her 40 minutes against the Sun. She added nine assists, falling just one short of a double-double, and six rebounds to a rare rookie statline. Clark became the WNBA's first rookie to record more than 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a playoff game since Maya Moore in 2011. Fitting, as Clark grew up idolizing Moore and the Minnesota Lynx - the closest WNBA franchise to her hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.

But as she's shown time and time again, Clark's sphere of influence reaches beyond the boundaries of the women's game. Not only was her Wednesday night performance historic for the WNBA, but she became the first NBA or WNBA rookie to reach 25 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in a playoff game since Magic Johnson in 1980.

"It's a good little taste of what's possible for this organization and for this franchise," Clark said. "And there's a lot for us to hold our heads high about...We're a young group, a pretty inexperienced group, but we came together and had a lot of fun playing with one another, and that's sometimes the worst part of it. It's like you feel like you're really playing your best basketball, and then it has to end."

Clark is finishing off what is likely the longest basketball season of her career - her senior season as an Iowa Hawkeye began on Oct. 15, 2023, and she had minimal time off between that initial collegiate game and her WNBA debut with Indiana.

"Basketball has really consumed my life for a year," Clark said. "So I feel like it'll be good for me to kind of reflect back on everything that's happened...It was special. There were a lot of things that this group accomplished that a lot of people probably didn't think were possible."

Boston, the WNBA's reigning Rookie of the Year, ended her season in style as well. Her 16 points and 19 rebounds made up her first playoff double-double, and her 19 rebounds were the second-most recorded by a Fever player in a playoff game in franchise history. Her name is recorded just below Tamika Catchings and Erlana Larkins, each of whom collected 20 rebounds in a playoff game during their careers.

"It's about stepping stones," Boston said. "And I think in two seasons, we've made the right steps to go forward. And I'm excited for what the future holds, because we won 13 [games] my first season. Now 20 this year. Like we're on the rise, and I think it's important to keep that as the focus, because obviously you're not just going to come in and win a championship."

Despite the scrutiny, despite the pressure, and despite the lofty expectations that descended on this Fever team after Clark was selected at No. 1 overall, Indiana persevered after a 1-8 start to their season to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

"Looking at how far we've come from the start of the season to now, I mean, I'm just super proud of our group, because I think we had such a special 12," Boston said.

"These guys, they fought, they worked, they got 1 percent better every single day," coach Christie Sides said. "I just kept telling them, nothing defines us but our effort and our heart. And they did that tonight. They did that tonight for sure."

The Indiana Fever will retreat to the offseason after a pair of historic performances from the young duo of Clark and Boston fell just short of extending their postseason run. The Fever stars continue to build, relying ever more on their effort, heart, and dedication to the game that so greatly impacted Indianapolis this Summer as they continue to pioneer a pivotal moment in women's basketball history.

