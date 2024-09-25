Dream Season Ends in Game Two Loss

September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the sixteenth time this season and second time in the playoffs.

Falling to 0-2 in the best of three series, Atlanta has been eliminated from playoff contention.

Howard, Charles and Gray all finished in double figures.

Gray led the dream with a playoff career-high of 26 points, along with three rebounds, two assists and one block.

Quotes:

Wright on the year overall...

"I'm extremely proud of this team-the way they first came out tonight, and throughout the year-their character really came out this year. Despite the injuries, they kept fighting, kept plugging."

Wright on the matchup against New York...

"I think they took to heart the last game, and how physical New York was with them, and really put on a show tonight. So again, proud, just super proud as a coach, with the performance that they've displayed all year and the perseverance and the character."

Howard on playing alongside Gray...

"Having her on the other wing is just great, because, like she said, I know what she can do. I know what she's capable of, and so I'm always going to look for her. I'm always going to put the confidence in her to go and get a bucket."

Howard on the starting five....

"Post-Olympic break was the most fun that we had, and you could clearly see that we enjoyed being together, we enjoyed coming out and fighting with each other every game. We obviously wish it would've happened sooner."

Gray on describing the 2024 season with one word...

"I would say challenging, because like I said, we had to overcome a lot. But it's just the fact that we're able to put our head down and overcome the challenges. But it wasn't easy, it was definitely a challenge."

Game Summary:

Q1:

The Dream started the game on an 11-3 run, with Gray and Hillmon combining for nine points.

Atlanta went a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in the first five minutes of the game, holding the Liberty shooting 1-for-5 from the field.

Gray accounted for over half the Dream first quarter offense with 14 of the group's 28 points. The guard connected behind the arc four different times, not missing once.

Gray passed Dream owner Renee Montgomery for No. 6 on the Dream All-Time Playoffs 3-pointers list with her first quarter performance.

The Dream shot 63.2% from the field and 80% from 3-point range in the first.

Atlanta outscored New York in points in the paint, 14-8, going 7-for-11 beneath the basket. Atlanta also outscored its hosts in second chance points in the first, 5-2.

Q2:

Atlanta put together a 12-3 run as the first half closed, initiated by a Howard jumper.

Charles knocked down a 19-foot jump shot to put the Dream up five, 48-43, to close the first half.

Howard, Charles and Gray all finished the first half in double figures. Gray's 14 in the first continued to headline the Dream, while Howard and Charles went for 10 points each.

Charles tallied eight points, three rebounds and one assist in the second quarter, going 3-for-4 from the field.

The Dream shot 50% from the field in the second quarter, and 56.8% for the half.

Atlanta outscored the Liberty in the paint 24-20, in second chance points 11-5, and outrebounded them 17-15 in the first half.

Q3:

Canada found Howard for a 23-foot 3-pointer to put the Dream up eight, 55-47, forcing a New York timeout.

Gray went for four consecutive points in the final minute of the third to halt a Liberty run.

Howard and Gray combined for 10 of the Dream's 16 third quarter points.

Howard anchored the Dream defense, picking up two steals and two blocks in the quarter.

Atlanta shot 53.8% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.

The Dream outscored the Liberty in fast break points, 7-3 in the third.

Q4:

Nia Coffey hit a 27-foot 3-pointer off the bench to tie it for Atlanta at 67-67 as the fourth opened.

Gray led the Dream in the fourth with seven points, one rebound and one assist.

Howard and Charles followed with four points apiece.

Atlanta shot 46.7% from the field and 100% from the free throw line.

Atlanta Dream (0-2) at New York Liberty (2-0)

Round 1, Game 2 | September 24, 2024 | Barclays Center, Brooklyn NY

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 28 20 16 18 82

New York 19 24 22 26 91

Game Leaders Atlanta New York

Points Gray (26) Ionescu (36)

Rebounds Hillmon (10) Jones (13)

Assists Canada (11) Ionescu (9)

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.