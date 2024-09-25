Aces Tickets to Games 3 and 4 of WNBA Semifinals vs. New York on Sale Today (September 25) at 10 Am PT
September 25, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - Tickets for Games 3 and 4 of the Las Vegas Aces' WNBA Semifinals series against the New York Liberty go on sale to the public beginning Wednesday, September 25 at 10:00 am PT. Tickets may be purchased at AXS.com.
All Aces Semifinals games are being played at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Game times will be announced at the conclusion of the two remaining First Round playoff series.
New York is the number one seed in the postseason, and will host Games 1 and 2, and if necessary, Game 5 of the Semifinals.
The Aces advanced to the Semifinals with a 2-0 sweep of the Seattle Storm. The Liberty likewise swept the Atlanta Dream, 2-0.
DAY DATE ROUND
Sunday September 29 @ Semifinals Game 1
Tuesday October 1 @ Semifinals Game 2
Friday October 4 Semifinals Game 3
Sunday October 6 Semifinals Game 4 *
Tuesday October 8 @ Semifinals Game 5 *
*If necessary
