Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 8, 2025

June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Washington Mystics defeat the Connecticut Sun 104-67 to pick up their first Commissioner's Cup win

Brittney Sykes went off for 28 PTS (17 in 3Q) & 6 AST to move the Mystics to 4-6 on the season!

