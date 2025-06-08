Connecticut Sun vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 8, 2025
June 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics defeat the Connecticut Sun 104-67 to pick up their first Commissioner's Cup win
Brittney Sykes went off for 28 PTS (17 in 3Q) & 6 AST to move the Mystics to 4-6 on the season!
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
