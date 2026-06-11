Connecticut Sun vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 10, 2026
Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
The Toronto Tempo defeat the Sun 106-102 in overtime!
Brittney Sykes tied her career-high in PTS to secure the Tempo's home dub!
Sykes: 38 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 2 STL
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026
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- Sky Appear to Find Internal Fire Heading into the Next Stretch - Chicago Sky
- The Cup Chase- Volume 6 - WNBA
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Seattle Storm Commissioner's Cup - 6/12/26 - Golden State Valkyries
- Seattle Storm and Portland Fire Launch Rivalry Series - Seattle Storm
- Fever Host Chicago on Thursday's in Commissioner's Cup Clash - Indiana Fever
- Golden State Postgame Notes: Valkyries 87, Mercury 81 - Golden State Valkyries
- Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams Combine for 50 Points in Valkyries' Win over Mercury - Golden State Valkyries
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