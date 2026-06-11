Connecticut Sun vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 10, 2026

Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo YouTube Video







The Toronto Tempo defeat the Sun 106-102 in overtime!

Brittney Sykes tied her career-high in PTS to secure the Tempo's home dub!

Sykes: 38 PTS | 4 REB | 3 3PM | 2 STL

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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