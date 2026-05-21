Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 20, 2026
Published on May 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
In a thrilling ending, the Connecticut Sun pull out their FIRST win of the season over the Seattle Storm, 80-78
Kennedy Burke led the Sun to their victory with a last second and-1, holding 15 PTS, 6 REB, and 3 3PM!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 21, 2026
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- Sun Pick up First Win of the Season in Late-Game Thriller against Storm - Connecticut Sun
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