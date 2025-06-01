Connecticut Sun vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 1, 2025

June 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty defeat the Connecticut Sun 100-52! Their 7-0 start ties the best start in franchise history since 1997, AND they set a new franchise record for margin of victory with 48 PTS. Ã°Å¸â¢Å

Sabrina Ionescu led the way with 18 PTS & 4 3PM, while Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, and Leonie Fiebich all added in 13 PTS each!

