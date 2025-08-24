Connecticut Sun vs. Chicago Sky: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 23, 2025
Published on August 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Connecticut Sun YouTube Video
The @ConnecticutSun take down the Sky, 94-84!
Tina Charles - 23 PTS | 10 REB | 200th career double-double Bria Hartley - 23 PTS | 8-9 FG | 3-3 3PM | 2 REB | 4 AST Marina Mabrey - 20 PTS | 4 REB | 8 AST | 2 STL
#WelcometotheW
Check out the Connecticut Sun Statistics
