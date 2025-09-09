Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 8, 2025

Published on September 8, 2025

Connecticut Sun YouTube Video







The Atlanta Dream defeat the Connecticut Sun 87-62, in their last home game of the season!

Rhyne Howard: 18 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL Naz Hillmon: 14 PTS | 5 REB | 4 STL Allisha Gray: 15 PTS | 6 REB

