Condors Sign Five to AHL Contracts

June 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors have signed the following five players to American Hockey League (AHL) contracts:

Luke Esposito (one-year)

Yanni Kaldis (one-year)

Dino Kambeitz (two years)

Alex Peters (one-year)

Darien Kielb (one-year, AHL/ECHL)

Esposito (stats), 28, had a career season in 2021-22 with 25 points (8g-17a) in 63 games. He has spent the past four seasons in Bakersfield and five overall in the AHL with 94 points (30g-64a) in 252 games. The Andover, Mass. native is one of just three Condors to play in over 200 games with Bakersfield in the AHL.

Kaldis (stats), 26, led all Condors d-men in scoring during his 2021-22 sophomore season with 31 points (7g-24a) in 53 games. He had four assists in five Calder Cup Playoffs games.

Kambeitz (stats), 22, notched 15 points (7g-8a) in 53 games during his rookie campaign. The Parker, Colo. native also had three points (1g-2a) in five Calder Cup Playoffs contests.

Peters (stats), 25, served as captain of the Wichita Thunder (ECHL) for the majority of the 2021-22 season while appearing in 15 regular season games and five postseason matchups with the Condors. He scored his first AHL goal on April 9, 2022 at Colorado and went on to register five points (1g-4a) in the regular season.

Kielb (stats), 23, joined the Condors on a tryout on April 13, 2022 and had six points (2g-4a) in seven games with Bakersfield.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.