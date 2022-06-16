Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Defencemen Noel Hoefenmayer and Matteo Pietroniro

June 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has re-signed defencemen Noel Hoefenmayer and Matteo Pietroniro to one-year AHL contracts.

Hoefenmayer, 23, recorded 40 points (13 goals, 27 assists) through 46 games with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) this past season. He also picked up four goals and 12 assists in 19 playoff games. The Toronto native appeared in eight games with the Marlies, collecting three assists. He was originally drafted 108th overall in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Arizona Coyotes.

Pietroniro, 23, played in 59 games with the Growlers in the 2021-22 season, registering five goals and 22 assists. The Boise, Idaho native had three assists in 19 games in the Kelly Cup Playoffs. Pietroniro also appeared in three games with the Marlies this past season.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 142 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The 2021-22 Maple Leafs roster featured 18 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Joey Anderson, Kyle Clifford, Carl Dahlström, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Erik Källgren, Timothy Liljegren, Petr Mrázek, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, Kristiāns Rubīns, Rasmus Sandin, Brett Seney, Alex Steeves and Joseph Woll.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2022

Toronto Marlies Re-Sign Defencemen Noel Hoefenmayer and Matteo Pietroniro - Toronto Marlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.