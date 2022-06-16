Belleville Sens Contribute over $170,000 in Community Support During 2021-22 Season

BELLEVILLE, ON - Despite the challenges faced due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Belleville Senators are extremely proud to more than $170,000 in donations and contributions to the Bay of Quinte Community, throughout the 2021-22 American Hockey League Season.

That eclipses the team's community donation total for its last full season in Belleville, when $154,000 was given back to organizations in the Bay of Quinte Region, in 2019-20. Aside from some in-kind donations, the team did not run traditional fundraisers during the shortened 2020 season, when the Senators played out of Ottawa.

While players, coaches and staff were limited when it came to in-person community interaction this past season, the Belleville Sens were still able to make significant contributions through initiatives like CAA Chuck-A-Puck, Sens Community Foundation 50/50 draw, Community Heroes Night Presented by Bell, Rosebush Energies Food Drive Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night in support of the Belleville General Hospital Foundation, Military Appreciation Night presented by Magna Autosystems, the Sens Friends Ticket Program and others:

CAA Chuck-A-Puck: $26,388.75

In-game fundraising through "Sens Community Alley": $17,931.02

Sens Community Foundation 50/50 Draw contributions: $53,311.80

In-kind donations: $4,250

1,781 donated tickets: $38,291.50 value

General Community Event Support and Donations: $20,000

Belleville Senators Varsity Scholarship (Loyalist College): $10,000

Total: $170,173.07

The fundraising total sets a new bar for the Belleville Sens, who plan to continue to support and contribute to worthwhile community organizations, causes and events, through 2022-23 and beyond. That includes many of the same regular fundraisers and some other new initiatives.

If you'd like to see more about how the Belleville Sens may be able to support your local organization, you can click here to visit the Sens Community Corner. Fans interested in renewing, or purchasing Belleville Senators season ticket memberships, can get more information on those packages.

