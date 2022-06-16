Griffins Re-Sign Kirill Tyutyayev on One-Year Deal

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Kirill Tyutyayev

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday re-signed left wing Kirill Tyutyayev to a one-year contract.

Tyutyayev competed with Grand Rapids during his rookie season in North America during the 2021-22 campaign. The 21-year-old skated in nine games and bagged three assists before suffering a season-ending injury in early November. During his American Hockey League debut, Tyutyayev recorded two helpers and a plus-two rating against the Rockford IceHogs.

Tyutyayev was selected 190th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native registered 32 points (11-21-32) and 12 penalty minutes in 43 games during the 2020-21 season with Yunost Minsk. He added two goals and eight assists during the playoffs en route to capturing the Belarus championship.

The fourth-year pro began his career in Russia with Gornyak Uchaly in the VHL, the second-highest level of Russian hockey. During his only season with the club, the forward logged 20 points (3-17-20) and two penalty minutes in 27 outings. Tyutyayev played his junior hockey with Avto Yekaterinburg in the MHL, Russia's top junior league. During his three seasons with Avto Yekaterinburg from 2017-20, Tyutyayev notched 22 goals and 47 assists in 68 contests.

