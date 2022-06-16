IceHogs Re-Sign Forward Kale Howarth for 2022-23 Season

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that forward Kale Howarth has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract extension with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Howarth, 25, skated in 12 games with the IceHogs last season, netting two goals and an assist for three points in his rookie campaign before being sidelined with a season-ending injury. The Red Deer, Alberta native also spent time with the IceHogs' ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel, adding two goals and two assists for four points in five contests.

Prior to turning pro, Howarth completed a three-year career at the University of Connecticut and registered career highs in goals (6), assists (10) and points (16) in 29 games during his sophomore campaign in 2019-20. In 79 career NCAA contests, Howarth totaled 34 points (16G, 18A). In 2017, he was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fifth round (148th overall) of the NHL Draft.

