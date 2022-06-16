buzzbox Premium Cocktails Announced as the Exclusive Ready-To-Drink Offering at Acrisure Arena

June 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The First-Ever RTD Cocktail in Tetra Pak® Box Invests in the Greater Palm Springs Community as Official Sponsor of Acrisure Arena and the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds

Today, buzzbox Premium Cocktails, the first-ever ready-to-drink Cocktail in the eco-friendly Tetra Pak® Box, announced its founding partner sponsorship agreement with Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley. The agreement includes the rights for buzzbox Premium Cocktails to be the exclusive ready-to-drink beverage served in the arena with a branded bar featuring the buzzbox line-up of ten sustainable packaged ready-to-serve all natural ingredient cocktails. In addition to being home to the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the 32nd AHL team debuting in fall 2022 and the affiliate of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, Acrisure Arena will host more than 120 sports and live entertainment events annually.

"We're honored to sponsor Acrisure Arena and have the opportunity for fans to enjoy our buzzbox premium cocktails in this new space," said Rod Vandenbos, buzzbox Founder and CEO. "buzzbox was born in the Coachella Valley and our production facility remains here. As a purpose-built company, we are passionate about being active members of our local community, and getting involved with Acrisure Arena is one way buzzbox can share in the excitement, not only around Firebirds hockey games, but also other upcoming community events."

"Our goal for Acrisure Arena is that it becomes a hub of activity for the entire Coachella Valley community and creating ways for local businesses, like buzzbox, to have a strong presence at the arena helps solidify this vision," said John Bolton, SVP/GM Acrisure Arena. "We're pleased to welcome buzzbox premium cocktails on board as an official founding sponsor of Acrisure Arena."

"Harnessing the power of a respected national brand with their roots right here in the Coachella Valley aligns with the Firebirds mission to unite under one Valley, one Team, rising together", said Steve Fraser, President Coachella Valley Firebirds and Acrisure Arena.

"Improving the way venues operate to become more sustainable is one of the core values of Oak View Group," said Tim Leiweke, CEO, Oak View Group. "Sustainability is embedded in all our activities, so it's great to partner with a company such as buzzbox, which has built its product with sustainable packaging in mind. It's those small differences that will help us save this planet and continue to inspire positive change in our industry."

buzzbox's own 65,000 square-foot state-of-the-art California production facility is also located in the heart of Coachella Valley. The Acrisure Arena is scheduled to open in December 2022 and in addition to hockey, will host musical performances and events. For more information about the construction of Acrisure Arena, visit www.AcrisureArena.com.

