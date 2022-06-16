Knights Numbers - Pavel Dorofeyev

Pavel Dorofeyev was the Silver Knights' unquestioned offensive leader in 2021-22, his second season in the American Hockey League. Ranking at the top of most offensive categories last season, the Golden Knights 2019 third-round pick put up some pretty impressive numbers.

52 | Pavel Dorofeyev posted 52 points last season to lead the Silver Knights and rank tied for 39th league-wide in scoring. His .83 points per game also led all HSK skaters (minimum 10 games). Dorofeyev averaged .54 points per game as a rookie in Henderson's inaugural season.

187 | Dorofeyev also led the HSK in shots on goal this season, launching 187 pucks on net in his 63 regular season games. That total was 25 more than the nearest teammate, with Paul Cotter logging 162 shots. Dorofeyev was tied for 20th league-wide in shots on goal, and he totaled five shots or more on 11 different occasions, his best a 7-shot outing on March 26 vs. Tucson. His shooting percentage was 14.4 percent for the season.

3 | With 27 goals during the regular season to lead the HSK, it's not surprising that Dorofeyev had quite a few goal-scoring streaks during the year. Dorofeyev posted three separate three-game goal scoring streaks, beginning with the first three games of the season from October 15 to October 22. Dorofeyev had only two 3-point games during the season, both against San Jose on January 7 and April 10. Finally, Dorofeyev was the only Silver Knights skater to tally more than once in the shootout this season, scoring three goals on five attempts.

7 | Pavel Dorofeyev owns the longest regular-season points streak in Silver Knights history. He put up points in seven straight games, notching five goals and ten points from December 31 to January 15. His longest points streak during his rookie season was only three games. Technically, the longest points streak in franchise history for a Silver Knight belongs to Danny O'Regan, who had points in eight straight games from April 30 to May 23, 2021, a streak that spilled over into the first two games of the playoffs.

5 | Dorofeyev holds the franchise record for the best plus/minus rating in a game, posting a plus-5 rating against the San Diego Gulls on April 25, 2021. Dorofeyev tallied a goal and an assist, including the overtime winner.

9 | On January 7, 2022 Pavel Dorofeyev scored nine seconds into the second period against the San Jose Barracuda, the fastest goal to start a period in HSK history.

17 | Pavel Dorofeyev brought his best against the best last season. He totaled eight goals and 17 points in 16 games against the Ontario Reign and Stockton Heat last season.

10 | On the flip-side, the San Jose Barracuda struggled this season and Dorofeyev took advantage. Dorofeyev tallied four goals and 10 points in six games against the Barracuda this season, and he's racked up eight goals 14 points against San Jose in his career for his highest total against any opponent in his career.

12 | Of the many HSK regulars to make their NHL debuts this season, Pavel Dorofeyev was the first when he dressed for the Golden Knights on Opening Night against the Seattle Kraken on October 12. Dorofeyev logged 4:07 of ice-time in his debut. He would appear in two NHL games by season's end.

