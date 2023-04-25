Comets Sign Poulter for 2023-24 Season

Utica, NY. - It was announced today by Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, that the team has signed goaltender, Isaac Poulter, to a two-way AHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Poulter, 21, played in 13 games during the Comets 2022-23 regular season compiling a record of 7-3-3. During that stretch, he managed a 3.62 goals against average with a .883 save percentage. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native also played in 22 games for the Adirondack Thunder going 10-8-2 with a 2.93 goals against average and .910 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound goaltender played parts of four seasons with the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos before his professional career started with Adirondack.

The Comets are in the playoffs and will begin the North Division semi-final matchup against the Toronto Marlies on Thursday and Saturday before game three at home on Wednesday, May 3 and Friday, May 5 if necessary. Tickets are available by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

