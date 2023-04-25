Anaheim Ducks Name Matt McIlvane Head Coach of San Diego Gulls

April 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has named Matt McIlvane head coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). With the announcement, McIlvane becomes the fifth head coach in Gulls AHL history.

Media can download video of McIlvane celebrating his 2023 league title and photos of him coaching here: Matt McIlvane B-Roll. A press conference introducing McIlvane as the team's head coach will be announced at a later date.

"Matt brings a winning pedigree to our organization in addition to a strong culture of development and performance," said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. "Our players in San Diego will benefit from his leadership, philosophy, and his championship experience in Europe and the international level."

McIlvane, 37, has won five league championships as a head coach and assistant coach in Europe the last 10 seasons. He joins San Diego after serving as head coach of EC Red Bull Salzburg of the ICE Hockey League (International Central European Hockey League), the top-tier league in Austria, featuring additional teams from Hungary, Italy, and Slovenia, from 2019-23.

McIlvane led Salzburg to back-to-back league championship in 2021-22 and 2022-23, and he also won an ICE Hockey League title as assistant coach with Salzburg in 2013-14. He was the youngest head coach in Salzburg's history when he was hired at age 33, leading the club to a 94-42-22-19 record in his four seasons (.650%) and a 31-8 mark in the postseason (.795%).

"I am humbled to be the next coach of the San Diego Gulls," said McIlvane. "I am incredibly grateful to Pat Verbeek for the trust to take on this responsibility. The Samueli family runs a first-class organization, and it is an honor to join the hockey club. I can't wait to meet the rest of the management, staff and players. We are ready for the challenge to develop Ducks prospects into NHL players and give the fans at Pechanga Arena San Diego an exciting team to cheer for."

Prior to his role with Salzburg, McIlvane spent five seasons with EHC Red Bull München in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) from 2014-18, serving as associate coach in 2018-19 and assistant coach the prior four seasons. McIlvane helped München to three straight championships in 2016, 2017 and 2018, tied for the longest championship streak in DEL history. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach with the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) in 2012-13 and the Danville Dashers of the Federal Prospects Hockey League as General Manager and head coach (2011-12).

The Naperville, Ill. native helped Germany to a silver medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang as an assistant coach, the country's first-ever Olympic silver medal in hockey and third medal overall (two prior bronze). He also served as an assistant coach for Germany at the 2021 World Championship.

McIlvane played four seasons as a professional from 2008-12, with his career cut short due to injury. Selected by Ottawa in the eighth round (251st overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft, he appeared in 12 career AHL games with Peoria (2010-11) and Binghamton (2008), earning 1-3=4 points. He appeared in 14 DEL contests with Eisbaren Berlin in 2008-09, recording 1-3=4 points in 14 games. He also scored 11-13=24 points in 62 IHL games with Bloomington in 2009-10 and appeared in two games with Cincinnati (ECHL) in 2011-12. Prior to his professional career, he spent four years at Ohio State University (Big Ten), collecting 15-37=52 points in 156 games from 2004-08, serving as captain his senior season in 2007-08.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.