Canucks Sign Costantini to ATO

April 25, 2023







ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed goaltender Marco Costantini to an amateur try out agreement.

Costantini, 20, joins Abbotsford after completing his overage year of major junior in the Ontario Hockey League, where he split the 2022-23 campaign between Hamilton and Kitchener. He reached a new OHL career high in games played (47) while leading the Kitchener Rangers in all major goaltending categories with a 23-16-5 record.

The 6'1, 185 lb. netminder also started in all nine of Kitchener's postseason games during the 2023 OHL Playoffs, helping the eighth-seeded Rangers sweep the first-seeded Windsor Spitfires 4-0 in the opening round.

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Costantini spent parts of three seasons playing for his hometown Hamilton Bulldogs and led them to an OHL Championship in 2021-22. He posted a 16-2-1 postseason record over 19 playoff games on his way to capturing the J. Ross Robertson Cup. He also led the Ontario Hockey League in both goals-against average (2.32) and save percentage (.917) during the 2021-22 regular season.

