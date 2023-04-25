Checkers Sign Skyler Brind'Amour to Two-Year AHL Deal
April 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers announced today that they have officially brought Skyler Brind'Amour into the fold, signing the forward to a two-year AHL contract that begins next season.
Brind'Amour, 23, finished up his college career with 76 points (23g, 53a) in 145 games over four seasons at Quinnipiac. He helped lead the Bobcats to a National Championship in his senior season, posting 32 points in 41 games and tying for fourth on the team with 14 goals.
Brind'Amour - the son of former NHLer Rod Brind'Amour - was originally selected by Edmonton in the sixth round of the 2017 draft. He is currently skating with the Checkers after signing a PTO last week.
