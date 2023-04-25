Panthers Pick Marek Alscher Joins Checkers on ATO

Another Florida prospect has jumped onto Charlotte's playoff run, as Marek Alscher has joined the Checkers on an ATO.

The Czech-born defenseman recently finished his second season in the WHL, posting 24 points (8g, 16a) in 60 games for Portland while leading the team with 67 penalty minutes. During his time in North America, Alscher has logged 40 points (15g, 25a) and 115 penalty minutes in 121 games for the Winterhawks.

Alscher, 19, was taken by Florida in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

