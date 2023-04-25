Crunch's Dumont Suspended Two Games
April 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Gabriel Dumonthas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a kneeing incident in a game vs. Rochester on Apr. 22.
Syracuse leads the teams' best-of-five North Semifinals, two games to none. Dumont will miss Game 3 on Friday (Apr. 28) at Rochester, as well as either Game 4 on Saturday (Apr. 29) at Rochester or Game 1 of the North Division Finals (TBD).
