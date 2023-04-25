Crunch's Dumont Suspended Two Games

April 25, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL)







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Gabriel Dumonthas been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a kneeing incident in a game vs. Rochester on Apr. 22.

Syracuse leads the teams' best-of-five North Semifinals, two games to none. Dumont will miss Game 3 on Friday (Apr. 28) at Rochester, as well as either Game 4 on Saturday (Apr. 29) at Rochester or Game 1 of the North Division Finals (TBD).

