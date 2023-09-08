Comeback 'Clones Walk It off Over Wilmington on Osborn's Sacrifice Fly

September 8, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - With men on second and third and one out in the bottom of ninth, 1B Drake Osborn launched a 1-0 offering to straightaway center. While it wasn't hit quite deep enough to scale the wall at 412 feet, it was most certainly deep enough to score SS William Lugo from third to hand Brooklyn the walk-off victory.

The win marks just the fourth time this season that Brooklyn has emerged victorious when trailing entering the ninth inning. It's the seventh time in 2023 that Brooklyn has won in walk-off fashion.

With Jersey Shore and Hudson Valley's postponement, the win moves Brooklyn into sole possession of first place in the North Division by a half game for the time being. Any combination of Brooklyn wins and Jersey Shore losses that equate to three over the course of the weekend would clinch a playoff berth for the 'Clones. Brooklyn has two games remaining, while the BlueClaws still play three times with Saturday's doubleheader.

Brooklyn opened up the scoring on a wild pitch issued by RHP Brad Lord. 2B D'Andre Smith darted home from third to score the game's first run.

The Cyclones scored for a second straight frame in the fourth. With a runner on third and one out, DH Jacob Reimer laced a sacrifice fly to right, plating 1B Chase Estep.

The Blue Rocks bats came to life in the sixth. After back-to-back singles to start the frame, DH Will Frizzell plated a run on an RBI single. Moments later, 1B Branden Boissiere followed suit with an RBI single of his own to pull Wilmington even. That ended RHP Layonel Ovalles' evening, who went five innings while surrendering seven hits and striking out three.

RHP Benito Garcia piggybacked Ovalles, but allowed one more run to score on an RBI groundout from 2B Viandel Pena, which gave the Blue Rocks their first lead of the night.

Brooklyn wouldn't go away without a response. It came in the home ninth, when Reimer singled to start the frame. Then, Lugo doubled him home to pull Brooklyn even with nobody out.

After C Jose Mena popped out on a bunt, Smith walked to put men on first and second. A wild pitch allowed them to each advance up into scoring position, prompting Osborn's sacrifice fly to win the game.

The Cyclones return to action Saturday night at Maimonides Park. First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. against the Blue Rocks. For Brooklyn, RHP Saúl GarciÌa (0-0, 5.63) makes his Maimonides Park debut, where he'll face Wilmington's RHP Kyle Luckham (5-6, 4.51 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.